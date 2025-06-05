Actor Jeetendra sells Andheri plot for Rs 855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and his family-owned firms -- Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited -- have sold a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 855 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in May 2025.

The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited. NTT, a Japanese tech conglomerate, is India’s largest data center provider and a prominent IT services company. It specializes in a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services and serves customers globally.

According to property registration documents from the IGR, reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 9,664.68 sq. m. (~0.96 hectares or ~2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park, and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 45,572.14 sq. m. (4,90,534 sq. ft.). The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs. 30,000.