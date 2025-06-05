Apple partners with Tata Group for iPhone, MacBook repairs in India

In a move that could expand iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc.'s footprint in India, the company has announced a partnership with the Tata Group to manage after-sales repairs for its iPhones and MacBook devices in the country. According to a report citing sources, the repairs will be conducted at Tata’s existing iPhone assembly campus located in Karnataka. Tata is taking over the repair mandate from ICT Service Management Solutions, the Indian arm of Taiwan’s Wistron.

While Apple’s authorized service centers across India handle basic repairs, devices requiring more complex servicing will now be shipped to Tata’s specialized facility. Wistron’s ICT unit will continue to provide services for its other clients, excluding Apple.

The announcement comes despite warnings from US President Donald Trump, who urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to manufacture iPhones intended for the US market domestically—or face a 25% tariff. This marks the second instance in which the US president publicly discouraged Apple from expanding its manufacturing base in India. On his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that he told Cook to ensure iPhones for American consumers are made in the US, not in India or anywhere else. In May 2025, during a business trip to Qatar, Trump reiterated his opposition to Apple increasing its investments in Indian manufacturing.