Coal India reports 34% growth in eco-friendly coal transport in FY25

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded a 34% year-on-year growth in environmentally friendly coal transportation in FY 2025, moving 102.5 million tonnes (MT) through 20 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects linked to the Indian Railways network. In comparison, 76.5 MT was transported in FY 2024 through 17 such projects.

In the current financial year, up to the end of May, CIL registered a 36.7% increase in coal dispatch via FMC projects, compared to 15 MT during the same period last year. CIL, India’s largest coal miner, also plans to commission 19 additional FMC projects with a combined capacity of nearly 150 million tonnes per year (MT/Y) during FY 2026.

FMC is an automated coal evacuation system that enables environment-friendly coal transportation from the pithead to loading points using piped conveyor belts.

“We expect to transport an additional 20 million tonnes through FMC projects in the ongoing financial year,” said a senior CIL official.