Coal India reports 34% growth in eco-friendly coal transport in FY25

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded a 34% year-on-year growth in environmentally friendly coal transportation in FY 2025, moving 102.5 million tonnes (MT) through 20 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects linked to the Indian Railways network. In comparison, 76.5 MT was transported in FY 2024 through 17 such projects.
In the current financial year, up to the end of May, CIL registered a 36.7% increase in coal dispatch via FMC projects, compared to 15 MT during the same period last year. CIL, India’s largest coal miner, also plans to commission 19 additional FMC projects with a combined capacity of nearly 150 million tonnes per year (MT/Y) during FY 2026.
FMC is an automated coal evacuation system that enables environment-friendly coal transportation from the pithead to loading points using piped conveyor belts.
“We expect to transport an additional 20 million tonnes through FMC projects in the ongoing financial year,” said a senior CIL official.
The increased use of FMC systems has led to a 5% reduction in underloading charges in FY25 compared to FY24. Another benefit has been improved grade conformity, as higher-quality coal is being transported more efficiently and with reduced contamination through mechanized systems.
Coal India also announced plans to commission 92 FMC projects with a combined capacity of 994 million tonnes per year (MT/Y) by the end of FY29. With a target of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal annually by FY29, the company is scaling up its infrastructure to enable nearly all of this to be transported in an environmentally sustainable manner. Coal India accounts for over 80% of the country’s total coal production.
“FMC projects are a win-win for CIL, its customers and the railways,” the official added.
FMC infrastructure includes mechanized coal handling plants with coal crushers to size the coal and rapid loading systems that ensure precise quantities of quality coal are loaded into railway wagons—avoiding overloading or underloading. FMC replaces traditional truck-based transportation to railway sidings and eliminates manual loading by pay loaders. This transition reduces dust, noise, and vehicular emissions, eases road congestion, enhances safety, and improves wagon turnaround time.