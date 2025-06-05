Oppo signs global patent licensing deal with Volkswagen for connected car tech

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo on Thursday announced that it has signed a global patent licensing agreement with Volkswagen Group. Under this agreement OPPO’s cellular standard-essential patents (SEPs), including those related to 5G technologies, will be accessible to Volkswagen to enhance user experiences in their connected vehicle offerings across its global product lineup.

By incorporating OPPO's cellular technologies, Volkswagen seeks to improve connectivity features in its vehicles, aligning with the growing demand for advanced in-car communication systems.

This collaboration marks OPPO’s first bilateral patent licensing agreement with a connected-car company. The smartphone brand's 5G SEPs are currently distributed in over 40 countries and regions globally.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Volkswagen through this patent licensing agreement. Volkswagen IP team's hard work and foresight in recognising the value of this cooperation are highly appreciated. This partnership is further recognition of OPPO’s leadership in cellular technology innovation and our commitment to creating a long-term, healthy and sustainable intellectual property ecosystem that empowers long-term innovation and industry growth," said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO.

Robin Cefai, Chief IP Licensing Officer at Volkswagen said that the partnership with OPPO is an example of efficient, respectful, business-focused collaboration in the space of licensing of Standard Essential Patents,

As of March 2025, OPPO has filed over 113,000 patent applications and holds more than 62,000 granted patents globally.