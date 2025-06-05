Sudarshan Venu to take over as Chairman of TVS Motor from August

NEW DELHI: The Board of Directors of TVS Motor Company has unanimously named Sudarshan Venu as the incoming Chairman of the Company. With this, he will take over as Chairman and Managing Director, effective from August 25 this year. Sudarshan Venu has been managing director of the company since May, 2022.

The company’s current chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, has informed the Board that he will not be seeking re-appointment as a company Director at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down as Chairman at the close of the AGM on August 22, 2025.

The Board will appoint Speth as Chief Mentor of the Company for a period of three years effective August 23, 2025, ensuring continued benefit from his extensive knowledge, experience and expertise.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role.”

He added, “I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”