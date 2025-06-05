Sudarshan Venu to take over as Chairman of TVS Motor from August

NEW DELHI: The Board of Directors of TVS Motor Company has unanimously named Sudarshan Venu as the incoming Chairman of the Company. With this, he will take over as Chairman and Managing Director, effective from August 25 this year. Sudarshan Venu has been managing director of the company since May, 2022.
The company’s current chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, has informed the Board that he will not be seeking re-appointment as a company Director at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down as Chairman at the close of the AGM on August 22, 2025.
The Board will appoint Speth as Chief Mentor of the Company for a period of three years effective August 23, 2025, ensuring continued benefit from his extensive knowledge, experience and expertise.
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role.”
He added, “I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”
Sir Ralf Speth, said, "As I hand over the Chairmanship to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue its growth journey while championing core TVS values. Sudarshan’s dynamism and passion underscore his vision for the business, and I am confident that TVS is in safe, responsible hands. I wish Sudarshan and TVS Motor a bright future ahead.”
"TVS has been built on our Chairman Emeritus’s commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology. As we look to the future we have to build on these values while capitalising on new opportunities and reimagining for the future," said Sudarshan Venu.
"I am most grateful to Sir Ralf, who has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology. I look forward to his continued mentorship as our Chief Mentor. Importantly, TVS has grown due to the passion and energy of the entire team. I look forward to the continued partnership in our shared future,” he added.