Birla Opus files antitrust complaint against market leader Asian Paints

Aditya Birla Group’s paint venture -- Birla Opus -- has reportedly filed an antitrust complaint against market leader Asian Paints, alleging abuse of market dominance. The company claims that Asian Paints has been forcing paint retailers to avoid stocking Birla Opus products.
According to Reuters, the confidential complaint submitted by Birla Opus to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been under review in recent weeks. The CCI is yet to decide if the complaint holds merit and needs a broader probe by its investigations unit, or should be dismissed.
Birla Opus also alleges that Asian Paints has warned dealers that it would restrict their credit facilities if they stock the rival’s products. Asian Paints has also allegedly told its dealers it will curtail its supplies to them if they put up hoardings of Birla paint products or place them at prominent places, as per Birla’s complaint.
The Reuters report stated that Asian Paints has told the CCI in a confidential letter that the company must be allowed fair comment before any decision is taken.
"The rapid and substantial growth of Birla Opus demonstrated the absence of any significant barriers to entry or anti-competitive conduct by existing players," the Asian Paints letter to the CCI stated.
Asian Paints holds a 52% share in India’s decorative paints market. However, since the arrival of Birla Opus in February 2024, it has started to face heat. According to Elara Capital, within just over a year of its launch, Birla Opus captured nearly 7% market share by March 2025.