Elon Musk-led Starlink receives GMPCS license in India to launch broadband services

NEW DELHI: Starlink, led by Elon Musk, has received a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license in India, allowing the company to begin offering broadband services in the country.

It is the third company to receive such a license from India’s Department of Telecommunications, following approvals granted to Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

This development marks the formal entry of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, into India’s communications services sector. Starlink has been attempting to enter the Indian satellite communications market since 2021 but had not previously obtained the required GMPCS license. In fact, the company began accepting pre-orders before securing formal approval, prompting the Indian government to direct Starlink to refund customers.

Starlink currently operates in over 125 countries.

Meanwhile, the application from Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon Kuiper is still pending. Reports also indicate that Apple’s satellite communications partner, Globalstar, is among the international players showing interest in offering satellite-based broadband services in India.

Satellite communication (Satcom) relies on satellites to transmit data and voice signals, particularly in regions where laying traditional fiber-optic cables is impractical. It is especially useful in rural, mountainous, and disaster-prone areas, where terrestrial networks are either cost-prohibitive or physically unfeasible to install.

In March 2025, India’s top two telecom providers—Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Platforms—announced partnerships with Starlink to deliver satellite-based broadband services.