Is it the end of the road for more rate cuts in 2025?

NEW DELHI: What does RBI’s changed stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ mean? Experts now fear that after a jumbo cut in repo rate by 50 basis points, RBI may take a break from further rate cut. The RBI has clearly indicated that from here on, it will be “carefully assessing the incoming data and the evolving outlook to chart out the future course of monetary policy.”

Many analysts had predicted a terminal repo rate to be 5-5.25%. However, after a 100-bps cut since February monetary policy, the repo rate is now at 5.5%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday shifted its monetary policy stance from "accommodative" to "neutral" for the first time in two years, signalling the end of its ultra-loose monetary regime while retaining flexibility to respond to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Announcing the decisions of the 55th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “Monetary policy is now left with very limited space to support growth. Hence, the MPC also decided to change the stance from accommodative to neutral.”

The policy shift accompanies a 50 basis points cut in the repo rate, bringing it down to 5.5%, as inflation remains well below the central bank’s 4% target. The central bank also slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points, in a staggered manner, to infuse durable liquidity.