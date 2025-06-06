Rate cut transmission has been faster this time: RBI governor

NEW DELHI: The transmission of interest rate cuts typically occurs with a lag, but this time it has been faster," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference. The RBI announced a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate on Friday, following the conclusion of its three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting

Malhotra acknowledged that while the central bank has frontloaded monetary easing to support growth, the transmission of rate cuts to the broader economy remains uneven and subject to time lags.

He explained that the pass-through of policy rate changes is quicker on the lending side, particularly for loans linked to external benchmarks. “About 45% of our loan book is linked to external benchmarks, and the transmission there is immediate,” he said. However, the deposit side remains more rigid, with no formal mechanism to mirror repo rate changes instantly. “Despite that, we have already seen a 27 basis point transmission on the deposit side following a 25basis point cut in February,” the Governor noted.