Beijing proposes easing export of rare earths to European Union

BEIJING: China has proposed establishing a "green channel" to ease the export of rare earths to the European Union, the commerce ministry said Saturday, after Beijing restricted their sale abroad.

Beijing has since April required licences to export these strategic materials from China, which accounts for more than 60 percent of rare earth mining production and 92 percent of global refined output, according to the International Energy Agency.

The metals are used in a wide variety of products, including electric car batteries, and there has been criticism from industries about the way China's licences have been issued.

"Export control on rare earths and other items is an international practice," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

"China attaches great importance to Europe's concerns and is willing to establish a green channel for eligible applications, fast track the examination and approval, and instruct the working level to maintain timely communication on this," a ministry statement said.

The comments were attributed to China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who met Tuesday with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

During the bilateral talks, Wang said he hoped the bloc would in turn "take reciprocal action, adopt effective measures to facilitate, safeguard, and promote compliant trade of high-tech products with China," according to the commerce ministry.

The two officials also discussed imports by European countries of Chinese electric vehicles, which the EU has hit with levies over allegedly unfair subsidies from Beijing.

"The negotiation on the price commitment of electric vehicles between China and Europe has entered the final stage, but both sides still need to make efforts," the commerce ministry said.

The discussions will be followed by China hosting a summit with the EU next month, 50 years since Beijing and Brussels established diplomatic ties.