Embed Indian carbon market in global trade context

The PAT experience

Though there are several areas where PAT, launched in 2012, could be implemented better, it has created industry familiarity with a measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) mechanism and a good number of accredited energy auditors. The carbon credit trading scheme (CCTS) will reduce the PAT reporting frequency from three years to an annual basisthereby increasing the spend on the MRV as well as speed of emissions reduction.

Absent renewable energy, a majority of industrial emissions emerge out of energy consumption. PAT compliance has entailed over ten years of industry efforts to reduce energy consumption. The low hanging fruit of energy intensity has already been picked. Industry majors have invested in best available technology. Without further investment in technology, can the obligated entities reduce emissions further or will they simply bear the cost of purchasing carbon credits from other better performers?

Indian carbon market embedded in global decarbonisation

PAT was an autonomous measure to discipline industrial energy consumption. It did not function under any multilateral pressure or even context. CCTS on the other hand will have to respond to linkages and contestation with several carbon markets. CCTS will be a tool to defend Indian industry against cheap imports as well as to gain access to carbon conscious export markets. Building the trade dimension into the Indian Carbon market is imperative to create policy and business opportunities.

