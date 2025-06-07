JK Cement acquires 60% stake in Saifco Cements, becomes first major manufacturer to set up plant in Srinagar

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards accelerating infrastructural and employment growth in Jammu & Kashmir, JK Cement Ltd., one of the leading cement companies of India, announced the successful formalisation of its joint venture agreement with Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd. of acquiring a 60% stake in the company.

This landmark partnership establishes JKCement as the first major cement manufacturer to set up manufacturing operations in Srinagar, signalling a decisive step toward regional economic empowerment.

This strategic acquisition marks JKCement's commitment to contributing to the government's vision of robust infrastructure development and inclusive growth in the region of J&K. With this move, JKCement will not only enhance production capacity but also create significant local direct and indirect employment opportunities, thereby empowering the local communities in and around the region.

Speaking on this significant development, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd. Said, "We are pleased to welcome the Saifco Cements family into the JK Cement family. The Jammu & Kashmir market has untapped potential for local manufacturing, and with our combined expertise, we aim to transform the region and ensure benefits for the communities. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and the Hon'ble Lt. Governor for their unwavering support. Together with the Saifco Cement family, we are committed to driving sustainable growth, generating employment, and building a stronger, self-reliant infrastructure ecosystem in the region."