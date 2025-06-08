Gautam Adani draws Rs 10.41 crore pay in FY25, lags behind peers

NEW DELHI: India's second richest person Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of Rs 10.41 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, lower than most industry peers and his own key executives.

Adani, 62, drew salaries from two out of the nine listed companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate, the latest annual reports of the listed entities of the group showed.

His total remuneration was 12 per cent more than the Rs 9.26 crore he had earned in the previous 2023-24 financial year.

His remuneration for 2024-25 from the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) included Rs 2.26 crore salary and another Rs 28 lakh in perquisites, allowances and other benefits.