Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash’s firm buys Rs 226 crore duplex in Mumbai's Worli

MUMBAI: Real estate firm Shaula Real Estates has purchased a duplex apartment in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai for nearly Rs 226 crore. Tanya Arvind Dubash, the eldest daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, and Clement George Pinto are directors in Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd.

The purchased property is part of Naman Xana, an under-construction luxury residential project by Shree Naman Group. As per RERA, the project is spread over 0.64 acres and is scheduled for completion by 2027.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by property consultant Square Yards, the transaction was a primary sale and the apartment was purchased from Naman Residency Private Limited and Karp Estate Private Limited.

The duplex unit has a carpet area of 856 sq. m. (9,214 sq. ft.) and a balcony of 114 sq. m. (1,227 sq. ft.). The total built-up area of the apartment is 1,067 sq. m. (11,485 sq. ft.). The apartment includes six car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 13.55 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, shpwed data shared by Square Yards.