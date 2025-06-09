Renewables energy, roads, realty to get Rs 17.5 trillion investments

MUMBAI: The renewable energy, roads and real estate sectors are seeing improved investor interest and are likely to see a 15% incremental investment inflows annually, taking the net cash-flows to these areas worth Rs 17.5 trillion over this and next fiscals, compared to the Rs 13.3 trillion in the preceding two fiscals.

In fact these sectors are seeing varied trends with renewable energy seeing accelerated adoption of storage-linked capacities, a sharper focus on monetisation is on the cards in the roads sector. On the other hand, premiumisation in residential real estate and an influx of global capability centres in commercial realty are driving realignment of offerings by developers, Crisil Ratings said in a report Monday.

Amidst this, says Krishan Sitaraman, the chief ratings officer at the agency, “what remains constant across these three sectors is the strong investment growth and over this fiscal and the next, investments may rise 15% annually, reaching Rs 17.5 trillion compared to the Rs 13.3 trillion in the preceding two fiscals.”

In the renewable energy space, to address the intermittency of power supply, there is a transition towards hybrid or storage-backed capacities, which facilitates scheduling of power round-the-clock with greater confidence. Of the 75 gw capacity to be added in this and next fiscal, hybrids will account for 37% from 14% during the past two fiscals.

In roads, which have a significant multiplier effect on the economy, a pick-up in project awarding will be important to revitalise sectoral growth. For the National Highways Authority to reach its previous highs of 6,000 km/year of awards and execution, a substantial rise in private capital through acceleration in asset monetisation will be essential.