Asian markets extend gains as China-US talks head into second day

HONG KONG: Asian stocks squeezed out more gains Tuesday as the latest round of China-US trade talks moved into a second day, with one of Donald Trump's top advisers saying he expected "a big, strong handshake".

There is optimism that the negotiations -- which come after the US president spoke to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week -- will bring some much-needed calm to markets and ease tensions between the economic superpowers.

The advances in Asian equities built on Monday's rally and followed a broadly positive day on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 edged closer to the record high touched earlier in the year.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 38,169.76, giving up early gains, while the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.3% to 2,866.66.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed its early advance, falling 0.4% to 24,083.58. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.6% to 3,379.75. In Taiwan, the Taiex surged 2.1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 8,578.50. India's Sensex was nearly unchanged.

On Monday, the S&P 500 edged up just 0.1% and at 6,005.88 was within 2.3% of its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 1 point, which is well below 0.1%, to 42,761.76.

The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to 19,591.24.