Auto sector rushes to secure rare earth magnets as deadline looms

MUMBAI: India's auto industry is racing against time to secure rare earth materials, including magnets, as many players risk exhausting their existing inventory in less than a month.

Two industry executives told the TNIE that they are in constant discussions with suppliers, who are awaiting China's approval to resume rare earth material exports to India. So far, there has been no breakthrough.

With uncertainty over Chinese permits, automakers are also exploring alternative sources from non-Chinese suppliers to mitigate potential supply disruptions.

“If our existing supply keeps on depleting, its initial impact will be seen in the production of our electric vehicles. We have informed the government about this,” said a senior executive of a passenger vehicle company. CEO of an electric two-wheeler company said that most auto players will start cutting down production from mid-July if they are not successful in securing the magnets. “Most players are desperately reaching out to non-Chinese players and are willing to pay a premium price for the magnets,” the CEO stated.

Ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday that rare earth magnets could emerge as a key supply-side risk for India’s automotive sector if China’s export restrictions and delays in shipment clearances persist. A disruption lasting beyond a month can impact electric vehicle (EV) launches, affect production and weigh on the sector’s growth momentum, it added.