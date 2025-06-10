Capgemini and Dai-ichi Life sign multi-year agreement to establish Global Capability Centre in India

BENGALURU: French IT and consulting company Capgemini and Japan's mutual life insurance firm Dai-ichi Life Group have signed a multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India.
This is to accelerate Dai-ichi Life Group's digital transformation globally. The GCC aims to tap into India’s deep pool of skilled professionals to support and enhance the company's IT and digital strategies. Dai-ichi Life Group’s goal is to significantly strengthen its in-house digital capabilities and technology platforms, driving innovation and operational efficiency on a global scale.
This collaboration with Capgemini, which initially spans Japan, the United States and Australia, will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC’s digital capabilities including advanced software development, infrastructure modernization, AI & data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures.
Both the companies said in a statement that the GCC is designed with the flexibility to expand into other countries based on market needs and potential, to support the global ambitions of Dai-ichi Life Group.
"By adopting a Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not only accelerating our digital transformation but also laying the foundation for in-house expertise in critical areas such as AI, data, and cybersecurity. This approach sets us apart and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions across the Dai-ichi Life Group," said Tetsuya Kikuta, President and CEO at Dai-ichi Life Holdings.
The partnership will focus on co-innovating solutions that streamline operations, harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence, and fortify cybersecurity defences.
"This strategic collaboration with Dai-ichi Life Group, a distinguished leader in the insurance sector, comes at a crucial time for the industry. Today, customer service remains one of the most powerful tools for encouraging loyalty and shaping brand perception, and this is increasingly enabled through technology,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini.
Dai-ichi Life Group was founded in 1902 as Japan’s first mutual life insurance company. It now serves over 50 million customers while managing approximately $430 billion in consolidated assets.