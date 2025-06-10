Capgemini and Dai-ichi Life sign multi-year agreement to establish Global Capability Centre in India

BENGALURU: French IT and consulting company Capgemini and Japan's mutual life insurance firm Dai-ichi Life Group have signed a multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India.

This is to accelerate Dai-ichi Life Group's digital transformation globally. The GCC aims to tap into India’s deep pool of skilled professionals to support and enhance the company's IT and digital strategies. Dai-ichi Life Group’s goal is to significantly strengthen its in-house digital capabilities and technology platforms, driving innovation and operational efficiency on a global scale.

This collaboration with Capgemini, which initially spans Japan, the United States and Australia, will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC’s digital capabilities including advanced software development, infrastructure modernization, AI & data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures.

Both the companies said in a statement that the GCC is designed with the flexibility to expand into other countries based on market needs and potential, to support the global ambitions of Dai-ichi Life Group.