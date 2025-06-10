IndiGo announces new routes to Central Asia

NEW DELHI: Indigo is set to enhance its international operations to Central Asia with the launch of direct flights from Mumbai to three destinations – Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi.

From July 1, the airline will start operations from Mumbai to Almaty (in Kazakhstan), while on August 1 it will operate to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and on August 2 to Tbilisi. Four weekly flights will be operated by the airline to both Tashkent and Almaty, while three flights a week will be operated to Tbilisi (Georgia) said an official release.

“The new routes are set to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region,” it said.

IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023, and this move marks another step in the airline’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and meeting the rising demand for international travel, the airline added.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "Building on the success of our Delhi – Central Asia routes, we are extremely pleased to announce direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world.”

