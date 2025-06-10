RBI mulls stricter norms to curb mis-selling, flags high microfinance interest rates

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank, worried over the rising incidents of mis-selling of financial products by banks and non-banks, is looking at bringing in more stringent norms to curb the practice wherein gullible customers get fleeced by greedy agents.

“We are examining whether it necessitates framing of new guidelines to address mis-selling of financial products and services by banks and non-banks,” M Rajeshwar Rao, the senior most deputy governor of the central bank, said, while observing that pushing financial products, such as insurance and mutual funds, indiscriminately to unaware consumers may be detrimental to their well-being.

"There are reports of mis-selling of financial services, such as insurance products. The concern is that such mis-selling without regard to suitability and appropriateness would beget distrust in schemes aimed at providing a safety net to low-income households by creating artificial boundaries,” Rao said in a speech on financial inclusion at an event organised by HSBC last week. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website late Monday.

The deputy governor also raised concerns over the exorbitant interest rates charged by microfinance players and said these lenders should look beyond the “high-yielding business” tag, which is attached to the sector, and approach it with an empathic and developmental perspective, recognising the socioeconomic role that microfinance plays in empowering the vulnerable.