SIP inflows scale new highs at Rs 26,688 crore in May; total AUM reaches Rs 72.2 trillion

MUMBAI: Fund inflows into the red-hot SIPs scaled new highs in May with the monthly addition touching Rs 26,688 crore, or by 0.21% on-month, taking the segmental AUM to Rs 14.61 trillion from Rs 13.90 trillion in April when the inflows were Rs 26,632 crore.

At Rs 14.61 trillion of AUM, the systematic investment plans or SIPs’ share in the overall industry AUM of Rs 72.20 trillion (up from Rs 69.99 trillion in April), is 20.24%, up from 19.9% in April, the industry lobby Amfi told reporters Tuesday.

SIP inflows crossed the Rs 26,000 crore milestone in December 2024 when it had touched Rs 26,459 crore and fell below the mark in February (Rs 25,999 crore) and March (Rs 25,926 crore) but continued to scale back to reach Rs 26,632 crore in April and further up to Rs 26,688 crore in the reporting month of May.

The marginal growth in SIPs comes despite a drop in inflows into the equity category, Amfi said.

Further, the number of contributing SIP accounts rose to 8.56 crore from 8.38 crore in the previous month, while the overall mutual fund folios rose 2.1% to 23.83 month-on-month basis and 16.5% surge on-year.