World Bank cuts growth forecast fearing further trade tumult, warns of 'deep' harm

WASHINGTON: The World Bank slashed its 2025 global growth forecast Tuesday, citing trade tensions and resulting policy uncertainty, as US President Donald Trump's wide-ranging tariffs strained ties and weighed on economic outlooks.

The bank lowered its projection for global GDP growth to 2.3 percent in its latest economic prospects report, down from 2.7 percent expected in January, the latest in a series of downgrades by international organizations.

"That's the weakest performance in 17 years, outside of outright global recessions," said World Bank Group chief economist Indermit Gill.

Global growth and inflation prospects for this year and next have worsened because of "high levels of policy uncertainty and this growing fragmentation of trade relations," he added.

"Without a swift course correction, the harm to living standards could be deep," Gill warned.