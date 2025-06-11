Gaming start-up MetaShot raises Rs 2 crore from Karnataka government’s venture fund

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based console gaming start-up Gillidanda Tech, known for its flagship brand MetaShot, has raised Rs 2 crore via convertible debt from KITVEN Fund (Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund), the Karnataka Government's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The capital will be used to drive growth and support market expansion.

Its product, the MetaShot Smart Bat, tracks real-world cricket shots in real time, integrating them into gameplay within the MetaShot app.

The company’s long-term vision is to build a platform that merges physical and virtual play across a variety of sports- based games.



P V Harikrishnan, CEO of KITVEN, said, “MetaShot exemplifies the innovation and quality emerging from Karnataka’s thriving start-up ecosystem. With an entirely India-made product and localised manufacturing and assembly in Bengaluru, MetaShot stands out for its quality."