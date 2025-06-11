Gaming start-up MetaShot raises Rs 2 crore from Karnataka government’s venture fund

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based console gaming start-up Gillidanda Tech, known for its flagship brand MetaShot, has raised Rs 2 crore via convertible debt from KITVEN Fund (Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund), the Karnataka Government's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).
The capital will be used to drive growth and support market expansion.
Its product, the MetaShot Smart Bat, tracks real-world cricket shots in real time, integrating them into gameplay within the MetaShot app.
The company’s long-term vision is to build a platform that merges physical and virtual play across a variety of sports- based games.
P V Harikrishnan, CEO of KITVEN, said, “MetaShot exemplifies the innovation and quality emerging from Karnataka’s thriving start-up ecosystem. With an entirely India-made product and localised manufacturing and assembly in Bengaluru, MetaShot stands out for its quality."
KITVEN 4 AVGC, an AIF with a corpus of Rs 20 crore, focuses on investments in rapid growth companies catering to Animation, Visuals Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC) sector within the State of Karnataka.
The Fund has been initiated by the Department of IT, BT & ST, Government of Karnataka and participation from other State Government firms/ institutions.
Prince Thomas, Co-founder of MetaShot, said, “From the early days with the Elevate grant to now partnering with KITVEN at our growth stage, the journey has been truly encouraging.”
Founded in 2021 by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Kumar Behera, and Ajith Sunny in Bengaluru, the company began selling the MetaShot Smart Bat in August 2023. In January 2025, MetaShot raised funds from Sauce.vc, along with Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak.
In the last one year alone, MetaShot crossed 1 million games played on its app and has forged key partnerships with brands such as Britannia, Wrogn, and Tata Capital. The company recently launched in the USA and UAE, and is now looking to expand into other markets.