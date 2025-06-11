Meta to invest $15 billion in Scale AI in a bid to achieve computerised ‘superintelligence’

Meta is preparing to unveil a $15 billion investment to pursue computerised “superintelligence”, an AI capable of outperforming humans across all tasks, by securing a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, according to The Gaurdian.

This move marks one of Meta’s largest external investments to date, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg assembles a 50‑member team to pioneer an advanced AI initiative dubbed “superintelligence,” alongside Scale’s founder and CEO, Alexandr Wang.

Scale AI, founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo, is a San Francisco‑based leader in AI data labelling. In 2025, the company is projected to double its revenues, rising from roughly $870 million in 2024 to about $2 billion this year, with an anticipated valuation nearing $25 billion, Reuters reported.

Superintelligence is described as a type of AI that can perform better than humans at all tasks. Currently AI cannot reach the same level as humans in all tasks, a state known as artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Recent studies have shown that many mainstream systems collapse when presented with highly complex puzzles.

This initiative comes as Meta looks to rebound from recent setbacks, such as the underperformance of its LLaMA 4 models, delays in its flagship “Behemoth” AI, and the fading momentum of the Metaverse, amid escalating competition from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft

Meta’s bold strategy has sparked renewed calls in Europe for transparent, publicly‑funded AI research programs, mirroring institutions like CERN to ensure accountability, fairness, and public trust in this rapidly accelerating technological race .