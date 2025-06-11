Renal care firm Renalyx to invest Rs 800 crore in Karnataka manufacturing plants

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based Renalyx Health Systems, which is into renal care, has launched what it claims to be the world’s first fully indigenous, AI and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine with real-time remote monitoring and clinical connectivity facility.

The company also claimed that they are the sixth in the world and the first company in the country to produce an advanced dialysis machine with EU CE certification.

The company has also announced Rs 800 crore of investments in its Bengaluru manufacturing facility over the next four years.

Called the Renalyx RxT 21, the machine comes for Rs 6.70 lakh, which is significantly lower than the price of imported machines, thus helping make dialysis affordable and accessible to a larger population and bridge the demand-supply gap in the renal care across semi-urban and rural regions.