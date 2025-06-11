Renal care firm Renalyx to invest Rs 800 crore in Karnataka manufacturing plants

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based Renalyx Health Systems, which is into renal care, has launched what it claims to be the world’s first fully indigenous, AI and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine with real-time remote monitoring and clinical connectivity facility.
The company also claimed that they are the sixth in the world and the first company in the country to produce an advanced dialysis machine with EU CE certification.
The company has also announced Rs 800 crore of investments in its Bengaluru manufacturing facility over the next four years.
Called the Renalyx RxT 21, the machine comes for Rs 6.70 lakh, which is significantly lower than the price of imported machines, thus helping make dialysis affordable and accessible to a larger population and bridge the demand-supply gap in the renal care across semi-urban and rural regions.
Designed and manufactured locally, Renalyx– RxT 21 leverages latest technologies including cloud-based telenephrology platforms to offer safety and quality care to kidney patients, end-stage renal disease patients especially those with cardiovascular, pulmonary and acute kidney injury-related issues, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
On the investment side, the statement said it plans to invest Rs 800 crore in the next four years to build the manufacturing capacity of 5,000 machines by the end of FY26 and an additional capacity of 1500 machines by FY28.
It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka and in Mumbai to support its scale-up plans and meet the growing demand, Dr. Shyam Vasudeva Rao, founder of Renalyx said. The company was established in 2012 in Bengaluru.