Zetwerk Electronics to open new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru; to hire over 2k employees

BENGALURU: Zetwerk Electronics, a part of USD 2.1 billion Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, will open its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Over 2,000 employees will be hired in the new facility.

On Wednesday, it inaugurated the new facility and said this will enhance Zetwerk's capabilities to serve diverse high-growth ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sectors such as industrials, telecom, auto, consumer durables, and strategic electronics.

This will be Zetwerk's eighth facility, and it comes three months after the company inaugurated its largest electronics manufacturing facility near Chennai, which was part of its Rs 1,000 crore investment that was announced earlier. Apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, it has facilities in Noida and Gurugram.

This new facility adds to the company's growing network of specialised factories across the country.

Josh Foulger, President – Zetwerk Electronics, said, “This new investment strengthens our ambition to serve high-growth sectors with world-class manufacturing solutions from India."