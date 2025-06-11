Zetwerk Electronics to open new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru; to hire over 2k employees

BENGALURU: Zetwerk Electronics, a part of USD 2.1 billion Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, will open its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Over 2,000 employees will be hired in the new facility.
On Wednesday, it inaugurated the new facility and said this will enhance Zetwerk's capabilities to serve diverse high-growth ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sectors such as industrials, telecom, auto, consumer durables, and strategic electronics.
This will be Zetwerk's eighth facility, and it comes three months after the company inaugurated its largest electronics manufacturing facility near Chennai, which was part of its Rs 1,000 crore investment that was announced earlier. Apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, it has facilities in Noida and Gurugram.
This new facility adds to the company's growing network of specialised factories across the country.
Josh Foulger, President – Zetwerk Electronics, said, “This new investment strengthens our ambition to serve high-growth sectors with world-class manufacturing solutions from India."
Bengaluru’s vibrant industrial ecosystem, rich talent pool, and strategic connectivity continue to make it a leading destination for cutting-edge manufacturing investments, the company said.
Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Zetwerk, said, “Bengaluru has long been at the heart of India’s industrial and innovation ecosystem. This facility will play a vital role in expanding our manufacturing capabilities and delivering enhanced value to our customers."
Zetwerk is now scaling its operations to produce two devices per second out of its factories in India.
Zetwerk Electronics is a contract manufacturing company that delivers Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Zetwerk is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. It partners with industrial and consumer enterprises to get their products manufactured via a global network of small manufacturers, where Zetwerk helps with supplier selection, pricing and fulfillment of orders.
Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across industries such as Precision Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Renewables, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas and Infrastructure.