Crude oil prices rise sharply on second day amid escalating US-Iran tensions

CHENNAI: Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second day amid escalating US-Iran tensions, increasing concerns for India’s trade deficit and inflation outlook, which remains sensitive to energy imports.

The crude prices experienced a surge of ₹57 to ₹5,788 per barrel in futures trading on Thursday, as traders increased their positions due to strong demand in the physical market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for July delivery was up ₹57, or 0.99%, trading at ₹5,788 per barrel across 11,222 contracts.

Key developments contributing to the price increase include US military movements, diplomatic tensions and market volatility.

The US initiated a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq and authorized voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait due to heightened security concerns.

President Donald Trump expressed diminished confidence in reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, emphasizing that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Intelligence reports suggest Israel may be preparing for a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, further escalating unrest .

These developments have caused significant volatility in energy markets, with analysts noting that the oil price rally might be an overreaction but still reflects the market's anxiety .