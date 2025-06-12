Mallya still owes Rs 6,997 crore out of total dues of Rs 17,781 crore, says Finance Ministry

MUMBAI: Days after fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya claimed that banks had recovered more than twice the amount he actually owed through the sale of shares in group companies, the Finance Ministry clarified that the total dues of Rs 17,781 crore (as of April 10, 2025) also include provident fund and other statutory dues owed to Kingfisher employees. The airline ceased operations on October 20, 2012, after nine years of service.

It may be noted that when the case was filed in the debt recovery tribunal (DRT) in June 2013, the consolidated non-performing outstanding of the airline was pegged at Rs 6,848 crore, which included non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of group companies which were pledged with lenders for the loans it had taken.

Including the accrued interest and other charges of Rs 10,933 crore, according to the DRT, total liability due to creditors added up to Rs 17,781 crore as of April 10, 2025. Against this, banks have recovered Rs 10,815 crore, as against their principal dues of Rs 6,848 crore, leaving them with a gap of Rs 6,997 crore, which is yet to be recovered, according to finance minister sources. Mallya had claimed that he had paid Rs 14,000 crore to banks against loans of Rs 6,848 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Wednesday the dues also included the provident funds and other statutory dues of the airline.