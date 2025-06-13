Crypto sees 10.3% surge in May; second half of 2025 remains optimistic

BANGALURU: Despite uncertainty in global trade policies, the crypto market maintained its upward momentum in May 2025 as it gained 10.3% month-on-month, according to Binance Research, the research and analysis arm of Binance.

Bitcoin performed strongly as it surged 11.1% in May and reached an all-time high of $111,970 before experiencing a slide for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange said Bitcoin’s breakdown below the $105K–$106K support zone and rejection at $110.5K confirm a short-term trend reversal. Price structure shows a clean lower high and lower low, with $103K under pressure. A failure here exposes $101.5K and $100K.

"Ethereum is showing relative weakness, retracing from $2,860 to $2,500, breaking below recent support at $2,640. Structure invalidated, with downside risk toward $2,460 and $2,360 if $2,500 fails to hold. The sell-off follows geopolitical escalation in the Middle East, triggering over $1.4B in liquidations, predominantly long positions. Crypto moved in tandem with broader risk-off sentiment, while oil surged over 7%. Despite near-term technical weakness, ETF flows remain constructive. BlackRock’s spot ETFs added 2,650 BTC and 36,640 ETH on June 12," he added.

On Friday, Bitcoin was trading below $1,05,000, down nearly 1% over the last 24 hours.