Forex kitty swells by over $5 billion despite weakening rupee

MUMBAI: Despite the weakening rupee, the forex reserves rose over $5 billion to $696.66 billion in the week to June 6, inching closer to the record high of $705 billion during the end of last September.

According to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank, the foreign exchange reserves climbed by $5.17 billion to reach $696.66 billion for the week to June 6. This increase follows a previous dip of $1.2 billion, bringing the reserves down from a nearly eight-month high at $691.5 billion on May 30.

The reserves had peaked at $704.885 billion in the week to September 27, 2024, and since then had declined by more than $150 billion, before rising again, as the rupee came under significant stress following the Trump inauguration and his policy flip-flops.