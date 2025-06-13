Foxconn exports 97% of India-made iPhones to US during March-May

Foxconn, the contract manufacturer of iPhones in India, exported 97% of its India-made iPhones to the US market between March and May 2025. According to a report, the company exported iPhones worth $3.2 billion from India during this period, with an average of 97% of shipments headed to the US — up significantly from an average of 50.3% in 2024.

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics, another major iPhone manufacturer in India, shipped nearly 86% of its production to the US during March and April 2025, compared to only 52% in 2024. This development supports Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement made in May 2025, in which he announced that the majority of iPhones sold in the United States during the June quarter (April to June 2025) would be manufactured in India. Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Cook also mentioned that while China remains Apple’s primary manufacturing base for most products sold outside the US, India is becoming increasingly important for the US market.