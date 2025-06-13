'Gen AI' knowledge now increasingly demanded in job postings: Report

BENGALURU: It's not just information technology companies, now job roles across various sectors demand generative AI knowledge. Regional hubs have emerged for jobs that either use or help develop generative AI. In Karnataka, about 2.4% of job postings mention generative AI, ahead of 2.3% in Telangana, according to recent data from global job matching and hiring platform Indeed.

Maharashtra has the second-largest volume of generative AI opportunities and the largest volume of total job opportunities, but it's mentioned in just 1% of job postings, the platform said.

On Friday, Indeed released its report for the month of May that says job postings have rebounded strongly during the month, up 8.9%, following eight consecutive monthly declines. However, they are 1.8% lower than a year ago.

Indeed's data shows that, as of May 2025, 1.5% of Indian job postings explicitly mention generative AI in their job descriptions, more than doubling over the past year.

Generative AI opportunities are now increasingly widespread as about 12.5% of data analytics roles mention generative AI, ahead of software development (3.6%) and scientific research (3.1%).

It's also commonly mentioned across a range of office roles, including marketing (1.1% of job postings) and management (0.9%).

Callam Pickering, Indeed's APAC Senior Economist, said, "Indian job creation continues to outpace other countries because of the nation's transition towards more formal economic arrangements."

"As the nation transitions, job creation across the formal sector will be much stronger than overall employment growth nationwide, and we have consistently seen that in recent years. Other economies are not going through a transition of this nature," he added.

Though software development opportunities have declined recently, the sector continues to have the largest volume of job opportunities on the platform, as it accounts for around one-in-five Indian job postings.

It highlights how prominent the tech sector has been to India's emerging formal sector, with multinationals trying to tap into the country's large talent pool.

The report also mentions that job postings in around 80% of occupations in India increased over the past three months. Gains were largest in childcare (27%), personal care & home health (25%), education (24%), and production & manufacturing (22%).