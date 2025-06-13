Insurance companies ease claim process for Air India flight AI 171 crash victims

CHENNAI: In a compassionate move following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, leading insurance providers have stepped forward to ease claim procedures for the victims’ families. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and private insurer Bajaj Allianz on Friday announced special measures aimed at accelerating claim settlements and minimizing procedural burdens.

In an official statement, LIC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected families, stating:

“LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” LIC said in the statement.

To reduce delays and hardship, LIC has relaxed documentation requirements for claims arising from the tragedy. The insurer clarified that in lieu of a death certificate, any official government record citing the policyholder’s death in the plane crash will be accepted. Furthermore, proof of compensation paid by the central or state government or airline authorities will also be treated as valid evidence of death.