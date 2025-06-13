Toyo Japan and MODEC open GCC centre in Bengaluru; to hire 750 employees

BENGALURU: Many multinational companies are now setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India and the recent one to join the list is Toyo Engineering Corporation (Toyo Japan) and MODEC. On Friday, they opened a GCC centre in Bengaluru.

The centre will focus on high-value services including Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), Procurement, and FPSO Project Support.

Officials said they are planning to increase the workforce from 200 professionals currently to 750 employees over the next three years.

Hirohiko Miyata, President and CEO, MODEC, said, "Establishing a GCC in Bengaluru enables us to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at scale, aligned with the increasingly complex demands of global FPSO projects."

Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, said Bengaluru continues to be a strategic hub for Japanese GCCs, driven by its digital excellence and engineering talent.

With this GCC, the company aims to enhance operational agility and execution quality across global projects. Though GCCs are creating several job opportunities, attrition is also a growing concern currently.

Recently in its study, HR solutions provider CIEL HR revealed that 51% of GCCs in India cite talent retention as their top challenge, amid a sharp rise in attrition, job-switching intent, and employee disengagement.

With demand for niche skills like AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing creating a surge in the need for specialised talent, organisations are facing intense competition to attract and retain top professionals, making it increasingly difficult for GCCs to hold on to their talent.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR, said, "India hosts over 1,700 GCCs, nearly 50% of all GCCs worldwide, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in global innovation and high-value delivery. Over time, GCCs have transformed from cost-efficiency centres into strategic engines for their respective parent entities, and at the same time, they drive economic growth, job creation, and regional development for India."

However, he added rising attrition and talent mobility demand a decisive shift from transactional approaches to holistic employee engagement.