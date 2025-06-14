Air India's AI171 crash compensation aligns with previous industry practices: experts

CHENNAI: The compensation offered by the Tata Group, which owns Air India, for the victims of the AI171 plane crash, aligns with previous industry practices in India concerning aviation accidents, say industry experts.

In response to the devastating AI171 plane crash on June 12, the Group had announced a compensation package of Rs 1 crore for each deceased individual, including both passengers and ground victims.

The group has also assured full coverage of medical expenses for those injured in the crash.

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, tragically crashed on 12th shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into the hostel block of B. J. Medical College in the Meghaninagar neighborhood. The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Additionally, 38 people on the ground lost their lives, and over 60 others sustained injuries.

"The compensation offered by the Tata Group is well aligned with the previous industry practices in India concerning aviation accidents," said a senior civil aviation industry consultant, talking to The New Indian Express.