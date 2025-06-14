IRDAI issues directive to ease claim settlement process for Air India plane crash victims

In the aftermath of the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued an urgent directive to all insurers and reinsurers, mandating expedited claims processing for the families of victims.

The regulator has asked the insurers to use the publicly available passenger list and verify details against their databases of overseas medical insurance, personal accident, and life insurance policies.

The insurers have been asked to initiate fast-track claim settlements without insisting on formalities like FIRs or post-mortem reports where official confirmation of death is available.

It has said that claims must not be denied or delayed due to procedural issues if the deceased individuals are confirmed from the passenger list or are victims from the crash site, including BJ Medical College hostel.

IRDAI has directed the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council to jointly establish a dedicated cell at the hospital where victims are being treated. This cell will coordinate with insurers to provide real-time information and assistance for processing life and health insurance claims.

Each insurer has been asked to appoint a senior-level nodal officer to coordinate with the joint cell and oversee the prompt settlement of claims. Insurers must begin submitting weekly reports to the IRDAI from June 16, detailing claim settlements, with council websites also expected to publish insurer-wise summary data, says the IRDAI directive.