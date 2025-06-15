AC makers lower sales projection to 10-15 percent for 2025 despite spike in June numbers

NEW DELHI: Unrelenting heatwaves across north and east regions has spiked sales of room air-conditioners (RAC) in June, but intermittent rains in several part of the country amid peak demand season have forced the industry players to lower sales projections to 10-15 per cent for this year.

The summer, which is the peak season for sales of room air-conditioners, has disappointed AC makers this time, though there are some silver lining in June with impulse purchases happening due to the heatwave.

RAC makers said after having an encouraging numbers in February and March, helped by an early arrival of summer, they were expecting a high double-digit volume growth of around 25 per cent from the last year, and had also built up inventory.

"We all had planned for a 25 to 30 per cent growth, which is not going to take place. This is a disappointing summer; that is the truth.

It is part and parcel of the game," Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan told PTI.

"We have to manage the situation and move forward," he said, adding that now the RAC industry will end up with 10 to 15 per cent growth this year, despite a good start in February and March.