Tata Steel aims 15 MT production via recycling in 10-15 years: CEO T V Narendran

NEW DELHI: Home-grown Tata Steel, which is adopting low carbon emitting steel making technologies in India and Europe, aims to have 10-15 million tonnes of production through recycling route in the next 10-15 years, the company's CEO and MD T V Narendran has said.

In FY25, Tata Steel produced 30.92 million tonnes of steel out of its total capacity of 35 million tonnes spread over India, the UK, the Netherlands and Thailand.

"Linearity to circularity is one shift we are making ... you will see in the next 10-15 years, 10-15 million tonnes of Tata Steel's production will be through the recycling route," Narendran said when asked about his vision on sustainability for Tata Steel.

The company aims to scale up its steel making capacity to 40 million tonnes by 2030 in India.

In the UK, Tata Steel is in the process of transition towards scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) manufacturing from blast furnace steel making route at its 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant located at Port Talbot in South Wales.