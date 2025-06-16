FDA observations, leadership change keep Sun Pharma stock in spotlight on Monday

CHENNAI: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are under investor scrutiny today following two significant developments announced over the weekend — the US drug regulator’s audit findings at a key manufacturing facility and a major leadership transition.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form-483 with eight observations concerning manufacturing practices at Sun Pharma’s Halol facility in Gujarat. While the observations do not constitute regulatory action, they point to areas requiring corrective measures to meet FDA compliance standards. Sun Pharma has acknowledged the observations and committed to addressing them promptly.

The inspection, conducted between June 2 and June 13, 2025, is especially significant as the Halol plant has been under an import alert since December 2022 due to previous regulatory violations.

In a parallel development, the company announced the elevation of Kirti Ganorkar to the role of Managing Director, effective September 1, 2025. Ganorkar, who has headed Sun Pharma’s India business since 2019, will take over full operational responsibilities, with all functions reporting directly to him. Founder Dilip Shanghvi will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board, ensuring strategic continuity.

In light of these developments, investors are expected to closely monitor the company’s stock performance in the coming days. Market analysts say the resolution of USFDA concerns at Halol and the smooth execution of the leadership transition will be key to shaping investor sentiment and the company’s near-term outlook.