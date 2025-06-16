India’s WPI eases to 14-month low in May: Here's what drove the decline

CHENNAI: India's wholesale price inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), declined to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May 2025, down from 0.85% in April. This marks the lowest rate since March 2024, when it stood at 0.26% .

Here is an analysis of the key factors that caused this significant drop.

The decline in WPI inflation was primarily driven by a sharp decrease in food prices. The food articles index saw a year-on-year increase of 1.72% in May, a deceleration from 2.55% in April.

Notably, vegetable prices plummeted by 21.62%, a steeper decline compared to the 18.26% fall in April. Prices of pulses, potatoes, and onions also experienced significant drops, contributing to the overall easing of food inflation.