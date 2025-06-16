Sebi board meeting likely to offer raft of relaxations

MUMBAI: The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) is likely to clear a raft of reforms/relaxations for market participants at the board meeting this Wednesday.

This is the second board meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who took charge on February 28 and is steading the regulatory boat that was rocked many a time under the previous chair Madhabi Puri Buch.

Among the key regulatory relaxations include aligning Sebi’s KYC norms with those of the RBI, making investing in government securities easier for foreign funds and retail investors including residents and NRIs, voluntary delisting for public sector companies with public low-float wherein say the government still owns more than 90%, and facilitating co-investments in alternative investment funds through a separate co-investment vehicle among others, tightening of SME listing norms, according to a Sebi watcher.

The source said the regulator is likely to offer easier compliance norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by introducing a new category for them called government of India bonds--IGB-FPIs, for investing in G-secs through voluntary retention route and fully accessible route by easing KYC norms by aligning the same with the RBI’s KYC norms.

Another move on the G-secs front is likely to allow overseas citizens of India, NRIs and local residents without any caps.The board is also expected to discuss co-investment opportunities for alternate investment funds (AIFs) at its next board meeting. Also on the agenda is the demerger or an ownership cap for clearing corporations by stock exchanges.