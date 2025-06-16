Tata Motors’ JLR slashes operating margin guidance for FY26

Tata Motors’ British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover has projected that its operating profitability would suffer in 2025-26 and that its free cash flow would take a big hit due to US tariff hikes and a slowdown in the Chinese market.

JLR, which contributed 71% to Tata Motor’s total revenue and 79% to its total operating profit in FY 2024-25, has guided for operating profit margin in the range of 5-7%, which is lower than 8.4% it recorded in the last fiscal, as it would face higher tariffs in its biggest market i.e North America. The carmaker’s long-term vision is to reach a 15% operating profit margin.

In its investor presentation, JLR stated that its free cash flow in the current fiscal year is expected to reach close to zero from £1.4 billion recorded in FY2024- 25. Shares of JLR’s parent company – Tata Motors – fell 3.5% on Monday to settle at Rs 686.70 a piece.