Equity markets close in the red on Tuesday amid losses in financial, oil & gas stocks

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed in the red on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex falling by 212.85 points (0.26%) to settle at 81,583.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined by 93.10 points (0.37%) to end at 24,853.40. The downturn was primarily driven by declines in financial and oil & gas stocks, coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which heightened market uncertainty.

The pharma and metal sectors witnessed significant selling pressure. In the pharma space, stocks like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 2%, amid concerns over potential tariffs and trade tensions. The metal sector also registered losses, further contributing to the market’s weakness.

In contrast, the IT sector bucked the broader trend, with major stocks such as Tech Mahindra and Infosys posting gains. Defence stocks also outperformed, with companies like Mazagon Dock and GRSE gaining over 2%.