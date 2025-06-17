Front-running case: Sebi bans Sanjiv Bhasin, 11 others; orders impounding of Rs 11.4 crore

NEW DELHI: The capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has banned market commentator Sanjiv Bhasin and 11 others and companies for market manipulation and front-running.

The regulator has also directed that over Rs 11.4 crore in unlawful gains, allegedly derived from these violations, be impounded from these parties.

In an interim ex-parte order running into 149 pages on Tuesday, Sebi has said these individuals have engaged in market manipulation through stock recommendations made on television channels and various social media platforms.

The 12 noticees, including Bhasin, his cousin Lalit Bhasin, Lalit's brother-in-law Ashish Kapur, and other relatives, dealers, and related companies, including Bhasin’s RRB Master Securities, Delhi, have been restrained from accessing the securities market.

They are also prohibited from directly or indirectly buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities. Furthermore, their bank and demat accounts have been frozen due to the alleged unlawful gains, Sebi said in the order.

"An amount of Rs 11,37,19,170, being the total amount of unlawful gains earned from the alleged violations, shall be impounded, jointly and severally in the manner and the noticees are directed to open fixed deposit accounts in a scheduled commercial bank to credit/deposit jointly and severally the aforesaid amount of unlawful gains with a lien marked in favour of Sebi and the amount kept therein shall not be released without permission from Sebi," Sebi said in the 149-page order passed by whole time member Kamlesh C Varshney.

Sebi has instructed Bhasin, who is noticee 1, to preserve the records of his various social media accounts until further directions.

It also said "the noticees shall not dispose of or alienate any of their assets/properties, till such time, the amount of unlawful gains is credited to fixed deposit accounts except with the prior permission of Sebi."