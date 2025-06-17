We see potential in quick commerce, says Adosh Sharma of IKEA India

Swedish furniture giant IKEA India's Country Commercial Manager Adosh Sharma sees potential in quick commerce but doesn't want to get into it and then realise that they have teething issues. "In the end, it's not for us, it's for the customer, and we don't want the customer to suffer. But yes, I do see potential in quick commerce, and that is something that we would like to explore further, but we want to be ready for it," he told TNIE.

"We are at a stage where we are providing an excellent service on our app, and we want to build that format further in the front end and back end. Once we are ready and we feel that we are confident enough to open quick commerce, we will do this because we have a First Time Right policy," he added.

Sharma also added that they are already in the quick commerce business of providing products faster and also online.

"We already provide quick commerce for home furnishing. If I go to a furniture trader today and I were to ask for a delivery, it will be delivered within 15 days to three months, depending on the furniture dealer. Whereas at IKEA, I'm currently delivering day plus one, maximum day plus three, even in categories like kitchen,” he said.

He further added that IKEA is already in the quick commerce business of providing products faster and also online. “Sometimes you get the product the same day or the next day. But, in the 8-minute business, there's still some journey to complete," he said.