After license, India looks to partner with Starlink on satcom infrastructure, others

CHENNAI: After granting the much-anticipated license to Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink to operate in India, the government is now exploring broader partnerships with the US-based firm to strengthen satellite communications and support the Digital India initiative.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that the Indian government has granted Starlink a license to operate in the country—a major step toward expanding satellite-based broadband services nationwide.
Starlink President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, along with her team, met with the minister to discuss potential collaboration on Tuesday.
"Had a productive meeting with Ms Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX, on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country. With India’s digital revolution under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, satellite technologies are not just relevant, they’re transformative," Scindia wrote on X after meeting with Shotwell and team.
Minister Scindia emphasised that India's market is open to all companies that meet regulatory requirements, stating, "You fulfill the requirements, and we are ready to welcome you." He highlighted the government's commitment to fostering competition and improving connectivity, especially in underserved regions.
Starlink's entry into India has been anticipated for some time. The company had previously partnered with Bharti Airtel to distribute its satellite internet services, contingent upon receiving the necessary government approvals.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has granted Starlink a Letter of Intent (LoI), allowing the company to proceed with its plans. However, before launching services, Starlink must obtain additional clearance from India's space regulator, acquire spectrum, establish ground infrastructure, and pass stringent security testing.
Minister Scindia noted that satellite technologies are transformative in today's digital landscape and expressed interest in exploring further collaboration with Starlink to enhance India's satellite communication infrastructure.
This development positions India to become a significant player in the global satellite broadband market, with projections indicating the sector could reach $1.9 billion by 2030.
As Starlink progresses through the remaining regulatory steps, its entry into the Indian market is expected to accelerate the rollout of high-speed internet services, particularly benefiting rural and remote areas.