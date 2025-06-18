After license, India looks to partner with Starlink on satcom infrastructure, others

CHENNAI: After granting the much-anticipated license to Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink to operate in India, the government is now exploring broader partnerships with the US-based firm to strengthen satellite communications and support the Digital India initiative.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Tuesday that the Indian government has granted Starlink a license to operate in the country—a major step toward expanding satellite-based broadband services nationwide.

Starlink President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, along with her team, met with the minister to discuss potential collaboration on Tuesday.

"Had a productive meeting with Ms Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX, on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country. With India’s digital revolution under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, satellite technologies are not just relevant, they’re transformative," Scindia wrote on X after meeting with Shotwell and team.

Minister Scindia emphasised that India's market is open to all companies that meet regulatory requirements, stating, "You fulfill the requirements, and we are ready to welcome you." He highlighted the government's commitment to fostering competition and improving connectivity, especially in underserved regions.