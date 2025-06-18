Electric two-wheeler maker Ather to double retail network to 700 centres in FY26

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is planning to scale up its retail network to 700 Experience Centres (ECs) across India by the end of FY 2026. As of March 31, Ather had 351 ECs in India, along with 24 in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Around 46% of these are in South India, where Ather first built its base.

The recently listed company said the expansion comes at a time when it is seeing strong momentum for its EVs with its family scooter Rizta recently crossing 1 lakh units in retail sales within a year of its launch.

“Rizta’s phenomenal success has opened up new markets and brought a much larger set of family buyers into the Ather ecosystem. We’re seeing demand coming in from cities where our footprint was previously limited, and that gives us the confidence to scale faster,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.