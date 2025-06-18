Markets rebound on domestic support despite global risks

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets are demonstrating resilience, supported by strong domestic fundamentals, even as they navigate global uncertainties. As of mid-morning on June 18, 2025, the markets rebounded from early losses to trade in positive territory.

The Sensex opened at 81,314.62, briefly dipped to 81,472.53, and is currently trading at 81,761.49, up 178.19 points or 0.22%. The Nifty 50 began the session at 24,788.35, touched a low of 24,824.65, and has climbed to 24,922.50, gaining 69.10 points or 0.28%.

This upward movement comes despite persistent global headwinds, including escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and anticipation surrounding the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

Sectoral Performance