Markets rebound on domestic support despite global risks

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets are demonstrating resilience, supported by strong domestic fundamentals, even as they navigate global uncertainties. As of mid-morning on June 18, 2025, the markets rebounded from early losses to trade in positive territory.
The Sensex opened at 81,314.62, briefly dipped to 81,472.53, and is currently trading at 81,761.49, up 178.19 points or 0.22%. The Nifty 50 began the session at 24,788.35, touched a low of 24,824.65, and has climbed to 24,922.50, gaining 69.10 points or 0.28%.
This upward movement comes despite persistent global headwinds, including escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and anticipation surrounding the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
Sectoral Performance
Gains were led by the auto and financial sectors, while information technology stocks saw some profit booking.
The auto sector rose 1.1%, driven by robust domestic demand and improving export momentum.
The financial sector also advanced, supported by continued domestic institutional buying. IndusInd Bank surged 5.1% following a rating upgrade.
The IT sector underperformed, with heavyweights like Infosys and TCS retreating from earlier highs.
Analysts note that Indian markets, despite global caution, remain buoyed by strong domestic liquidity. Domestic institutional investors marked their 21st consecutive session of net equity purchases, totaling ₹82.07 billion (approximately $950 million).
Investors are closely watching the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, which is expected to hold interest rates steady, though attention is focused on revised economic projections.