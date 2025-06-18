OnePlus partners with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture IoT devices in India

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker OnePlus has announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Ltd (OEL) to manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. OnePlus’ key IoT offerings include true wireless stereo (TWS) products and wireless neckbands, designed to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.
In a press note, OEL said that as a key manufacturing partner to OnePlus, it will provide the dedicated support required to increase BOM-level localisation, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain resilience for the brand. The collaboration has already commenced with the local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is a popular neckband IoT device known for its ultra-low latency, immersive bass, and crisp audio clarity, offering a remarkable blend of style, comfort, and performance.
"Our partnership with OEL to manufacture IoT products locally reflects our strong commitment to Project Starlight. This collaboration is not just about technology—it’s about empowering local communities, creating meaningful innovation, and bringing smarter, more connected experiences to our India community,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India.
Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus Group, said that the collaboration with OnePlus marks a significant step in their journey, as the two companies come together to co-create a future shaped by innovation and excellence. He further stated that both organizations will continue to explore new frontiers and remain committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electronics manufacturing in India.