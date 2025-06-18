OnePlus partners with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture IoT devices in India

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker OnePlus has announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics Ltd (OEL) to manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. OnePlus’ key IoT offerings include true wireless stereo (TWS) products and wireless neckbands, designed to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

In a press note, OEL said that as a key manufacturing partner to OnePlus, it will provide the dedicated support required to increase BOM-level localisation, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain resilience for the brand. The collaboration has already commenced with the local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is a popular neckband IoT device known for its ultra-low latency, immersive bass, and crisp audio clarity, offering a remarkable blend of style, comfort, and performance.