US Stablecoin Bill to pave way for crypto's mainstream adoption: Exchanges

The US Senate has passed the GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins, and crypto exchanges call this bill a major milestone as such regulatory clarity contributes to a shifting global crypto industry.

The stablecoin (a type of cryptocurrency) bill will help provide a faster way to process transactions and stablecoins might turn into a mainstream form of payment. The passage of the GENIUS Act by the Senate marks the first clear signal from the US government that digital asset innovation and responsible regulation can go hand in hand. By establishing a framework for stablecoins, the Act lays the foundation for trust, transparency, and long-term growth, taking crypto mainstream, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex.

"For a rapidly growing market like India, it presents an opportunity to accelerate the work on the regulatory guidelines to potentially expand the stablecoins payments market," he added.